Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £1,665.37 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,107.00).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.34).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

