IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Andrew R. Hockey Buys 90,000 Shares

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 90,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($27,327.94).

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IOG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

