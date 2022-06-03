IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Andrew R. Hockey Buys 90,000 Shares

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 90,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($27,327.94).
Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IOG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.
IOG Company Profile (Get Rating)
