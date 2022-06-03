WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 86.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

