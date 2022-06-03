Alan Clark Acquires 100,000 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,137.65).

Shares of MORE stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.46. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

