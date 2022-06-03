Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

