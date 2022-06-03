ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

CHPT stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

