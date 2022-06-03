Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page Buys 4,565 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($25,181.43).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 428.70 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.61. The stock has a market cap of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.67).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 620 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.58) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.65).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

