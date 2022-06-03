JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

YY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ YY opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

