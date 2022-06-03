Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$14.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BNE opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7880766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

