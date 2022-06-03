CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Set at C$79.00 by National Bankshares

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has been given a C$79.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at C$5,434,451.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

