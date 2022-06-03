Raymond James Downgrades EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.65. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

