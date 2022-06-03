Raymond James Downgrades EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.65. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. EnWave has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.29.
