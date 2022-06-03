Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.92 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.92 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 357.14% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE KIDZ opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.20 million and a PE ratio of -38.18. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53.
Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)
