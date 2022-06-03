Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

QST has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.09.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

