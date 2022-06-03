Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.60 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:SIC opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Sokoman Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$68.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.81.

About Sokoman Minerals (Get Rating)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

