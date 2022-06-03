Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.60 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:SIC opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Sokoman Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$68.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.81.
About Sokoman Minerals
