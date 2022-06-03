BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.62.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$62.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.32. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

