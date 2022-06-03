Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

