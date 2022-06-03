Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Macquarie

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Wipro stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wipro by 347.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

