BARK (NYSE:BARK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

