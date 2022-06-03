Paragon 28’s (FNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

