Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 337.38% from the stock’s current price.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Altimmune by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

