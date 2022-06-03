Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

