JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

AXON stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.57. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

