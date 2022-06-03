boohoo group’s (BHHOF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Investec raised boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

