TD Securities Lowers Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $297,493,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

