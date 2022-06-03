Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.62.

SLF stock opened at C$62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

