Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,175.71.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

