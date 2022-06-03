Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £64,623.65 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £64,623.65 ($81,760.69).

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 480.60 ($6.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 435.91. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 261.90 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

