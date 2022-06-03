Charles Cannon Brookes Acquires 808,228 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 808,228 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153,563.32 ($194,285.58).
LON:1SN opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Friday. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.39 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
