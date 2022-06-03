Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

FIS stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 512,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

