Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,594 shares of company stock valued at $769,374. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.