Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Increased by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

TPH stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

