Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

NDSN stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. Nordson has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

