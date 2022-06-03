FY2022 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Lowered by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($3.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.