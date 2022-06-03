Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Udemy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

