Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Intellinetics stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

