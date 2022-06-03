Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.