FY2022 EPS Estimates for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Upwork in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upwork’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Upwork has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $56,373.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 75.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

