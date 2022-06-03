Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $24.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.67 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,752.37.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,510.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,025.20 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,709.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,042.69.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

