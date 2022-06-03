Brokers Set Expectations for Schaeffler AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Schaeffler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCFLF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.88) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

