Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Reduced by Analyst

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2025 earnings at $26.09 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $836.74 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $981.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,087.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.99 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

