Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.69.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.35. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

