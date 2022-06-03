Oppenheimer Comments on Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

NYSE ECC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.