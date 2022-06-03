Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 24.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.