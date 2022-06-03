PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

