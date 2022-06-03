Share Buyback Program Announced by Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Board of Directors

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.