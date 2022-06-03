SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

