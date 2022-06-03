WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

