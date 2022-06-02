Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 78,513 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NetApp worth $62,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NTAP stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

