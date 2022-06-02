Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Ambarella worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

