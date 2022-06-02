Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $56.72 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of MGM Resorts International worth $56,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,485,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

